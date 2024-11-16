Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the October 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Aberdeen International Stock Performance

Shares of AABVF stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. Aberdeen International has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.07.

About Aberdeen International

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

