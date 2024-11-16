Access Investment Management LLC Has $10.54 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Access Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 3.2% of Access Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Access Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,888,088,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $800,130,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,185,000 after buying an additional 3,252,451 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19,920.7% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,801,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,510 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6,239.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $245.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $150.09 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

