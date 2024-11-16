Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Now Covered by Rodman & Renshaw

Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Rodman & Renshaw’s target price points to a potential upside of 182.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACHV. Raymond James assumed coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Achieve Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

NASDAQ ACHV opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $146.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76. Achieve Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $5.98.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Achieve Life Sciences will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 303.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 35,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 27,419 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

