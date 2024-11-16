adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Short Interest Update

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,063,400 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the October 15th total of 811,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,772.3 days.

adidas Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDDF opened at $231.33 on Friday. adidas has a 1 year low of $175.25 and a 1 year high of $270.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.52.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

