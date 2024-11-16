Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, an increase of 63.1% from the October 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Aegon during the first quarter valued at $1,600,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Aegon by 12.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Aegon in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aegon by 29.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 137,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 31,333 shares during the period. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group raised Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Aegon Stock Up 1.8 %

Aegon stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30. Aegon has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $6.96.

Aegon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.1723 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

