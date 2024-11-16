AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO opened at $93.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AGCO has a twelve month low of $84.35 and a twelve month high of $130.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.39.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AGCO will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.33%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

