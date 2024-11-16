Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,324,700 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the October 15th total of 7,444,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,132.2 days.
Agricultural Bank of China Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ACGBF opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45. Agricultural Bank of China has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $0.55.
Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Agricultural Bank of China
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- How Whitestone REIT Is Transforming Sun Belt Retail Growth
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.