Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Alamo Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 10,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after acquiring an additional 28,054 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alamo Group by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alamo Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 100,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alamo Group

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total transaction of $54,384.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,138.08. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.88, for a total value of $54,062.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,031.32. This trade represents a 3.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 898 shares of company stock valued at $165,856 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alamo Group from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alamo Group

Alamo Group Price Performance

Shares of ALG opened at $194.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.15. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.74 and a fifty-two week high of $231.40.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.47%.

Alamo Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.