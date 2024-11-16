Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) Short Interest Update

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the October 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 306.0 days.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of ADLRF opened at $13.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.10. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $13.65.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Company Profile

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

