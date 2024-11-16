Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Short Interest Up 61.5% in October

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the October 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.0 days.

Algoma Central Stock Performance

Shares of Algoma Central stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. Algoma Central has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63.

About Algoma Central

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates through Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segments. The company operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, and salt producers as well as, agricultural product distributors.

