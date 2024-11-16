Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,400 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the October 15th total of 111,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 554,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 19.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Allarity Therapeutics Trading Down 6.4 %
NASDAQ:ALLR opened at $1.32 on Friday. Allarity Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $666.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.43.
About Allarity Therapeutics
