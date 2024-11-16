Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,400 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the October 15th total of 111,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 554,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 19.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Allarity Therapeutics Trading Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ:ALLR opened at $1.32 on Friday. Allarity Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $666.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.43.

About Allarity Therapeutics

See Also

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor in phase 2 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

