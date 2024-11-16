Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 63.3% from the October 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF stock. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank owned 0.27% of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ IVAL opened at $24.35 on Friday. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $27.11. The stock has a market cap of $142.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average of $25.27.
Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Announces Dividend
About Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF
The Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (IVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of developed-market ex-US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. IVAL was launched on Dec 17, 2014 and is issued by Alpha Architect.
