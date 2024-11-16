Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $30.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Americold Realty Trust traded as low as $21.82 and last traded at $21.82, with a volume of 435949 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on COLD. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,436,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,206,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,261,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844,603 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,300,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,605,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.81.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.35). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $674.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.13%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

