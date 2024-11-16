Amgen’s (AMGN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning,RTT News reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Dbs Bank upgraded Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.57.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $283.61 on Tuesday. Amgen has a 52-week low of $260.52 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $321.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 115.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in Amgen by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 129,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,566,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 106,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,354,000. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 82,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

