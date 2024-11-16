Analysts Issue Forecasts for Stereotaxis FY2024 Earnings

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Free Report) – Roth Capital lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stereotaxis in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for Stereotaxis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Stereotaxis’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

NYSEAMERICAN:STXS opened at $2.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.55. Stereotaxis has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $3.29.

Stereotaxis ( NYSEAMERICAN:STXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 85.79% and a negative return on equity of 153.10%. The company had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Stereotaxis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Stereotaxis by 26.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 56.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 645.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 41,780 shares during the last quarter. 45.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

