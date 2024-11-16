Analysts Set FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target at $55.38

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.38.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on FormFactor from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Get FormFactor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FORM

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $185,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,276 shares in the company, valued at $24,742,321.56. This trade represents a 0.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 351.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 113,296 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter valued at approximately $750,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the third quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 20,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Trading Down 4.8 %

FormFactor stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.35. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $63.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.12.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.