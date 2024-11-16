Analysts Set Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Target Price at $46.43

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.57.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYRE. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of SYRE stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.90. Spyre Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $47.97.
Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).
