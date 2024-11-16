Analyzing Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) and Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Clikia and Yalla Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Clikia
|N/A
|N/A
|-$540,000.00
|N/A
|N/A
|Yalla Group
|$318.88 million
|2.19
|$117.34 million
|$0.73
|6.03
Yalla Group has higher revenue and earnings than Clikia.
Risk & Volatility
Clikia has a beta of 3, indicating that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yalla Group has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Profitability
This table compares Clikia and Yalla Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Clikia
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Yalla Group
|40.72%
|21.80%
|19.28%
Summary
Yalla Group beats Clikia on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Clikia
Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
About Yalla Group
Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.
