Analyzing Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) and Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clikia and Yalla Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A Yalla Group $318.88 million 2.19 $117.34 million $0.73 6.03

Yalla Group has higher revenue and earnings than Clikia.

Risk & Volatility

Clikia has a beta of 3, indicating that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yalla Group has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

4.7% of Yalla Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.2% of Yalla Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Clikia and Yalla Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clikia N/A N/A N/A Yalla Group 40.72% 21.80% 19.28%

Summary

Yalla Group beats Clikia on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clikia

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

