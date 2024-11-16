Andrew Heath Buys 2,406 Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Heath purchased 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,480 ($31.25) per share, for a total transaction of £59,668.80 ($75,196.98).

Spectris Stock Performance

Shares of SXS stock opened at GBX 2,542 ($32.04) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 950.60, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,626.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,914.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Spectris plc has a one year low of GBX 2,370 ($29.87) and a one year high of GBX 3,861 ($48.66).

Get Spectris alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SXS shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($37.18) target price on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Spectris to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 3,520 ($44.36) to GBX 3,920 ($49.40) in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Shore Capital upgraded Spectris to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,707.50 ($59.33).

Spectris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.