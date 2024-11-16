Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,715 ($34.22).
A number of research firms have commented on AAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($36.55) to GBX 2,700 ($34.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.47) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, October 24th.
Anglo American Price Performance
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Marcelo Bastos acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,131 ($26.86) per share, with a total value of £25,572 ($32,226.84). Corporate insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.
About Anglo American
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
