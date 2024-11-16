ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.50.

Shares of ANSS opened at $332.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $275.81 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $324.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.35.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total value of $47,668.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,404.30. This represents a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 14.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 13.7% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 9,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,922,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,234,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,553,058,000 after purchasing an additional 73,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 84,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,430,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

