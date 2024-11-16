Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Down 24.4% in October

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the October 15th total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:APMSF opened at $26.34 on Friday. Aperam has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $26.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

