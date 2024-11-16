Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Down 24.4% in October

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the October 15th total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Aperam Price Performance
OTCMKTS:APMSF opened at $26.34 on Friday. Aperam has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $26.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32.
About Aperam
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aperam
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- How Whitestone REIT Is Transforming Sun Belt Retail Growth
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.