Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $835,946,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 19,376.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,427,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,234 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,276,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,771,000 after purchasing an additional 51,804 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,408,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,289,000 after buying an additional 55,763 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,275,000 after buying an additional 575,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. Fox Advisors raised Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,593,017.27. This represents a 36.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,560. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock worth $2,113,353,236 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:DELL opened at $131.62 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.37. The firm has a market cap of $92.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.72%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.