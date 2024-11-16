Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 590 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 65,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $603,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,395,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of IWY stock opened at $225.63 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $166.14 and a 1-year high of $233.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.70 and a 200-day moving average of $212.44.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

