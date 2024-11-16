Apollon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGK. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $331.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.47. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $246.18 and a 1-year high of $342.22.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.