Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $712,000 Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 262.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 842.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,960. This represents a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE KEYS opened at $149.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.17 and its 200-day moving average is $145.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.98. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $166.28.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Vertical Research began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.89.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

