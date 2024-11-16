Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $789,000 Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 234,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 32,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 91,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MLPA stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.00 and its 200-day moving average is $47.83. Global X MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

