Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.02.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.5 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

