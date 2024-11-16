Apollon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 106,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after acquiring an additional 19,143 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 198,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,119,000 after purchasing an additional 17,023 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 176,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,587,000 after purchasing an additional 20,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ted Buchan & Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VV stock opened at $269.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.91 and a 200-day moving average of $253.45. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $205.49 and a 12-month high of $276.02.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.