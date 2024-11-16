Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 28,252 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,252 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $11.77.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

