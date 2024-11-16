Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 565 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,749,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,600,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund A bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,115,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,387,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,114,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,408 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

NYSE OWL opened at $22.59 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 132.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.95.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $600.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 11th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OWL shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.31.

Read Our Latest Report on Blue Owl Capital

About Blue Owl Capital

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.