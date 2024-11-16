Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 61.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,112,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,167,000 after buying an additional 1,560,173 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,271,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 18,634.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 551,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,840,000 after acquiring an additional 548,402 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,119,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,139,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,962,000 after purchasing an additional 423,406 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $101.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.03 and a 200 day moving average of $103.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $72.85 and a one year high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.94.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

