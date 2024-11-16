Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,087 Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGEB. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of IGEB opened at $44.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.15. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $50.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1867 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

