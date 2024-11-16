Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 144 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,382 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

SSD opened at $180.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.28. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.93 and a twelve month high of $218.38.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $587.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 14.51%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total value of $89,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,797.50. The trade was a 36.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Olosky sold 6,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.41, for a total transaction of $1,287,694.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,866.94. This represents a 26.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,259. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

