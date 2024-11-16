Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,368 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,368 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,591.0% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 46.5% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000.

QYLD opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.78. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $18.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.15%. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

