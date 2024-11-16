Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 93 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 3.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Stock Down 0.4 %

TM opened at $172.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.32. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $159.04 and a 52 week high of $255.23. The stock has a market cap of $232.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $76.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.