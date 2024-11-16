Apollon Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,496,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,620,000 after buying an additional 298,003 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,968,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,545,000 after buying an additional 215,886 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,259,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,358,000 after buying an additional 194,624 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,140,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,254,000 after buying an additional 323,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 975,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,860,000 after purchasing an additional 118,392 shares during the period.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

