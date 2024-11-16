Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 10.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.80. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts predict that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

