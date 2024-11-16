ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Major Shareholder Sells $9,533,346.24 in Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRYGet Free Report) major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 528,456 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $9,533,346.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,274,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,156,219.40. The trade was a 9.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPRY stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 0.90. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $18.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPRY. Raymond James upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARS Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

