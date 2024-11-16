Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Up 34.5% in October

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the October 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Asahi Kasei Stock Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS AHKSY opened at $14.23 on Friday. Asahi Kasei has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene.

