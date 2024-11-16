AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Insider Pascal Soriot Buys 20,000 Shares

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) insider Pascal Soriot bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £102.03 ($128.58) per share, for a total transaction of £2,040,600 ($2,571,644.61).

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 9,978 ($125.75) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £154.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3,167.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is £117.03 and its 200-day moving average is £121.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 9,461 ($119.23) and a 52 week high of £133.88 ($168.72).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £150 ($189.04) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a £140 ($176.43) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a £110 ($138.63) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £104.12 ($131.22).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Stories

