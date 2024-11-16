Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $22.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.04. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $23.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $1,815,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 123,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 15,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 246,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

