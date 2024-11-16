Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,100 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the October 15th total of 160,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.2 days.

Atos Stock Performance

Atos has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $8.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77.

Atos Company Profile

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms.

