Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,100 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the October 15th total of 160,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.2 days.
Atos Stock Performance
Atos has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $8.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77.
Atos Company Profile
