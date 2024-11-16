Atria Investments Inc Sells 9,813 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Atria Investments Inc cut its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,665 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,813 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBS. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in UBS Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 45,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 111,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 50,041 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 4,507,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,593,000 after purchasing an additional 135,766 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 94,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on UBS. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS opened at $31.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $101.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average of $30.47. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $33.34.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. UBS Group had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

