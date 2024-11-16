AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to Strong-Buy Rating

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACQ. National Bankshares raised shares of AutoCanada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Acumen Capital reduced their price target on AutoCanada from C$21.50 to C$19.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.44.

AutoCanada stock opened at C$18.90 on Wednesday. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$13.75 and a 12-month high of C$27.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$438.29 million, a PE ratio of -12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($1.30). AutoCanada had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of C$1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 2.4311927 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.88 per share, with a total value of C$270,901.54. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 119,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,856. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

