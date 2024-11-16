Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,525,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Avantor worth $39,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVTR. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,707,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in Avantor during the second quarter worth $76,412,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Avantor by 18.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 353,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 55,129 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the second quarter worth $642,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,473,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $88,336.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,372.64. The trade was a 10.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVTR
Avantor Price Performance
NYSE AVTR opened at $20.75 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Avantor Company Profile
Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.
