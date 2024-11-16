AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT) Insider June Jessop Buys 6,000 Shares

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Free Report) insider June Jessop bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £14,160 ($17,844.99).

AVI Global Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

LON:AGT opened at GBX 236.50 ($2.98) on Friday. AVI Global Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 202.50 ($2.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 250.50 ($3.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 843.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 230.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 234.98.

AVI Global Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This is a positive change from AVI Global Trust’s previous dividend of $1.20. AVI Global Trust’s payout ratio is 1,428.57%.

AVI Global Trust Company Profile

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

