B. Riley Has Negative Outlook of Light & Wonder Q1 Earnings

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Light & Wonder in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. B. Riley has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Light & Wonder’s current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Light & Wonder’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Light & Wonder in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.36.

Light & Wonder Stock Up 0.2 %

LNW opened at $93.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.75. Light & Wonder has a 1-year low of $76.52 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.65 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 49.91%.

Light & Wonder announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNW. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Light & Wonder by 239.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Light & Wonder by 33.0% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 3.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 3.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the first quarter worth $773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

