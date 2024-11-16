B. Riley Issues Negative Outlook for SVC Earnings

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Service Properties Trust in a report released on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Service Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Service Properties Trust Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ SVC opened at $2.71 on Thursday. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $451.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.65). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $491.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Service Properties Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 10.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,294,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,705,000 after acquiring an additional 616,718 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 5,174,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,596,000 after purchasing an additional 453,944 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 85,791 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,038,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 828,765 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 734,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 290,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

