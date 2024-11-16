B. Riley Issues Optimistic Estimate for CNTA Earnings

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) – B. Riley boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.54) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.70). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.68) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.87) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.18) EPS.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

CNTA stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 21.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 12,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $148,449.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,051.07. This trade represents a 4.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 4,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $51,362.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,755 shares in the company, valued at $10,197,941.60. This trade represents a 0.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,031 shares of company stock valued at $5,213,043 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

